DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — GT Church and First Christian Church, in partnership with Macon Resources, Inc. and the Tim Tebow Foundation have brought back Night to Shine.
Night to Shine is a prom night experience, for people with special needs ages 14 and older, hosted by local churches in all 50 states and across the globe all on one night.
MRI has been collecting dresses and suits for participants all winter but volunteers are still needed to make the event as safe and exciting as possible.
This year's dance takes place on February 10 at GT Church. Potential volunteers can find information on MRI's website.
