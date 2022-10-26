DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - GT Church and First Christian Church, in partnership with Macon Resources and the Tim Tebow Foundation, are announcing the return of Night to Shine.
Night to Shine is a prom night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs ages 14 and older, hosted by local churches in all 50 states and across the globe all on one night.
The prom-like event was last held locally in 2020 due to COVID-19. “Everyone is so excited to be able to have another Night to Shine,” said Amy Bliefnick, President/CEO of MRI.
“This worldwide event is changing the way people with developmental disabilities are viewed,” said Bliefnick. “What better way to celebrate them and their talents by hosting an unforgettable prom night experience.”
Every guest of Night to Shine enters the free event on a red carpet complete with a welcome from a friendly crowd and paparazzi.
Guests get the royal treatment inside including shoe shining areas, limousine rides, corsages and boutonnieres, beverages and snacks, karaoke, prom favors, and a dance floor. All of the events lead to the moment when each guest is crowned king or queen of the prom.
Charity Miller, Production Pastor and Executive Administrator for GT, said, “We are excited for Night to Shine to return in February, not just for our honored guests and volunteers, but for us to show our community the abundant love of God. Night to Shine is a chance to make everyone who may have been left out in other circumstances a prom king or queen. It is a chance for us to let them know that they matter, they are loved, and they are special.”
Night to Shine will be held on February 10, 2022 at GT Church from 6-8:30. Registration for guests will open on 11/07/2022 on GT Church’s website.
Volunteer registration will open mid-December on their website also. GT, First Christian, and MRI are accepting donations and sponsorships for this event.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
