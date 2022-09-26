DIETERICH, Ill. (WAND) - The Wright family, owners of Wright’s Furniture & Flooring, officially broke ground on the new Wright Family Center which is set to open next fall in Dieterich.
The Wright family purchased the naming rights for the center this spring, naming it the Wright Family Center.
The center will be used for people in the community to exercise, participate in group activities, and use childcare. It will provide a student daycare for up to 50 children, a 24-hour multi-purpose fitness center, three community rooms, a fitness center, an indoor walking track, a full-size basketball court, and more.
The facility is located adjacent to Dieterich Unit 30 K-12 School.
“Our family has always cared about the development of the Dieterich community and this is a project that we know will make a tremendous difference in our community,” said John Wright, president of Wright’s Furniture and Flooring. “Wright’s Furniture & Flooring has been around for 130 years, and our success wouldn’t have been possible without the support of our community. This is our way of giving back.”
The community center is a shared project with the Village of Dieterich and other agencies, volunteers and businesses including Wright’s Furniture & Flooring. The group has been working together since Fall 2019 to fund and build the center.
“We are excited to see how this project will transform the lives of families in Dieterich,” said Chairman of Wright’s Furniture, Tom Wright. “This center will help fill a much-needed gap in childcare in our area and will help alleviate the need that has grown within the last few years.”
The state of Illinois has provided a $2 million dollar grant to the new community center. The center has currently raised $500,000 from various businesses, organizations and people in the community.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.