SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Text messages giving inaccurate polling place information have been reported by voters in Illinois, according to the State Board of Elections.
“We want Illinois voters to know that their election information should come only from trusted sources like the State Board of Elections or their local election authority,” said Board of Elections Executive Director Bernadette Matthews.
One way to verify that a website is accurate is to check that the address ends in .gov such as maconcounty.illinois.gov or elections.il.gov
Voters who receive suspicious election-related text messages or emails or view social media posts that contain suspected election misinformation should forward screenshots and/or links to scamalert@elections.il.gov
