SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A semi-truck carrying oil overturned and spilled Monday evening on I-55 in Sangamon County, authorities said.
Multiple lanes 2343 closed at the scene of the crash, located on I-55 northbound at mile post 91, which is south of Springfield. The road was reopened before 10 p.m. Monday.
A hazmat team responded to the scene to attend to the oil, Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell told WAND News. The substance had spilled all over the interstate.
One person was extricated and taken to a local hospital, the Springfield Local 37 firefighters union said on Facebook.
Details are limited at this time. WAND News will update this story as it learns more.
