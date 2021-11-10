SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A person is in critical condition after a shooting in Springfield, police said.
Officers confirmed the shooting happened in the 1800 block of Holly Drive. They said they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds when they responded.
The victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
Police added to their knowledge, Southeast High School was placed on lockdown. Law enforcement had notified District 186 about the shooting after it happened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.