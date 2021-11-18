URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - One person was grazed in the head by a gunshot outside of Carle Foundation Hospital Thursday night, police said.
Police said a 28-year-old Champaign man came to the hospital to visit a person. Before the shooting, they said he went outside to meet someone who arrived in a vehicle near the circle drive. As he walked toward that vehicle, a person in a separate vehicle shot a single gunshot toward the victim.
The man's wound was non-life-threatening. He was treated from the hospital and released.
The vehicle involved in the shooting fled the scene and has not been located. Detectives do not believe this was a random shooting and said the victim was likely targeted.
Anyone with information should call Urbana police at (217)384-2320. Callers can stay anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (217)373-TIPS, submitting a tip on the Champaign County Crime Stoppers website, or using the free P3 Tips mobile app.
Carle released the following statement Thursday night:
"Carle Foundation Hospital immediately secured its facility when one shot was fired outside its east entrance in Urbana shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, which resulted in injuries to one individual outside the building. The individual was treated and released. Visitors were limited and Convenient Care Plus was closed for the evening, but patient care continues at the hospital. The safety of our patients, employees and community is our top concern. Urbana Police Department is investigating the incident."
