SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Coroner identifies the 10-year-old boy who was pronounced dead on Monday after being involved in an ATV accident.
Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, confirms Grant Rucker, died at 7:42 p.m. after suffering from blunt force head trauma sustained in the ATV crash.
Rucker passed in the emergency room at HSHS St. John’s Hospital.
The death is under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office and the Menard County Sheriff’s Department.
