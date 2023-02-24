EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A 12-year-old girl was killed and three other people were injured in an Effingham County crash Friday morning.
The single vehicle crash happened on Interstate 70 eastbound at milepost 86, near Altamont around 9:13 a.m.
Illinois State Police troopers said the driver left the road for unknown reasons and flipped in the median.
The driver, 59-year-old Tony Slagle of Connersville, Indiana and one adult passenger, 62-year-old May Lou Simmons of Azle, Texas, were flown to the hospital with serious injuries. A 10-year-old female passenger of Azle, Texas was also flown to the hospital.
Another juvenile passenger, a 12-year-old girl from Azle, Texas, was pronounced deceased on scene.
The children's names are not being released at this time.
At 9:26 a.m., both eastbound and westbound lanes were shutdown.
At 10:36 a.m., one lane eastbound and westbound were reopened.
The crash investigation is still underway.
