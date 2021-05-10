CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- The Champaign Center Partnership is bringing back 13 Thursdays.
The annual 13-week promotion features deals and discounts at participating Campustown businesses every Thursday starting May 20.
"Campustown is a going to be a great place to be this summer," stated Xander Hazel, executive director of the Champaign Center Partnership, "There are so many unique places to dine, drink, and shop, and a lot of them are local, family-owned businesses found only in Campustown."
Twenty businesses will be offering deals and discounts during the 13 Thursday promotion, including 13% of any order at Jip Bap, Cocomero, and Spoon House; $1 of any crepe at Paris Super Crepes; and free half-order of cheese curds with any order at Murphy's Pub.
All deals are listed on ChampaignCenter.com, posted at participating businesses, and listed in the 13 Thursdays digital passport through the Eventzee app.
"We are excited to launch a digital passport this year featuring all the business deals and a scavenger hunt in Campustown," stated Emma Henss, Marketing & Events Coordinator at Champaign Center Partnership. "We will also be providing public picnic tables on the Boneyard Greenway and activities like trolley rides and learn (or relearn) to ride MTD buses throughout the summer."
Individuals using the Eventzee mobile app can access the event using the code, "CAMPUSTOWN," to redeem deals at all participating businesses during 13 Thursdays, or reference 13 Thursdays at the time of purchase to get the discount.
The more businesses that participants support, the more times they will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win gift cards prizes all summer and a grand prize, which will be unveiled at a later date.
Free parking validation tickets for the Campus Center Public Parking Deck at 509 East Healey will be available for individuals who patronize participating businesses during 13 Thursdays.
For more information about 13 Thursdays, visit ChampaignCenter.com.
