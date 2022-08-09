DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Decatur Monday night has been identified.
Damarion W. Wright of Decatur died after being shot in the 1200 block of E. Sedgwick Ave. around 6:50 p.m.
Wright was rushed to the hospital after the shooting but did not survive.
An autopsy is being conducted Tuesday.
The Decatur Police Department is investigating leads, interviewing witnesses, and processing physical evidence.
This investigation is still on going and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department with any information.
