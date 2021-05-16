CHICAGO (WAND) - Two Chicago police officers were shot Sunday morning in the city's West Side, according to authorities.
Police said the shooting happened at approximately 7:11 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Lawndale. The officers approached an individual in a vacant lot who began shooting at the two, according to Chicago Police Supt. David Brown.
One officer was shot in the hand and the other was shot in the leg and shoulder, Brown said. The officers were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and remain in stable condition.
One other person was shot in the incident and transported to an area hospital in a stable condition, police said.
