SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Two people were displaced and a dog is believed to have died in a Springfield house fire.
Before 1 p.m. Monday, crews came to 1624 Melrose St. and found heavy fire showing from the back of a home. Crews were assigned to a back up line, a search was performed and ventilation efforts were completed on the roof.
The fire was under control in about 10 minutes.
The pet believed to have died is a small dog, per firefighters.
The fire remains under investigation Monday evening.
