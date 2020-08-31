DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is investigating after a shooting sent two people to the hospital.
Police said they were called just before 11:00 p.m. Sunday to the 700 block of East Clay St. Police on scene said they found a 21-year old man and a 26-year old woman with multiple gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital.
Police told WAND News there were multiple children present in the home when they arrived to the shooting scene. Police said none of those children were harmed in the shooting.
Police continue to investigate. No arrests have been made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.