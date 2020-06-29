BOONE, Iowa (WAND) - The 2020 Farm Progress Show has been canceled.
The website for Farm Progress made the announcement, with organizers saying the decision came because of "rapidly changing conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic." This year's Farm Progress Show was scheduled to take place in Boone, Iowa.
The event happens in Decatur every other year.
Organizers initially planned to have this year's event with physical distancing requirements and health and safety changes. The situation then completely shifted, forcing a different plan of action.
"We have been working with officials in Iowa and Nebraska for our shows, and we appreciate the support they expressed for us to hold the events," said Farm Progress Senior Vice President Don Tourte. "They are critical partners to us, and we are all disappointed to not host the events this year, but feel confident that this is the right decision for our community.”
Farm Progress Events Manager Matt Jungmann said over half the United States saw a "significant spike" in new COVID-19 cases days after officials made a commitment to hold both farm shows. This, along with the fact that a multi-generational audience travels to the Farm Progress Show from around the country and around the world each year, led organizers to reconsider having the Farm Progress Show at all.
"Within the next two weeks tents and other work would be underway on site. We had to make a decision based on the current landscape so that our exhibitors and suppliers wouldn’t potentially waste valuable time and resources,” said Jungmann. “While we are hopeful that case numbers throughout the country will decrease soon, we felt compelled to make a proactive decision on our community’s behalf, given the information we have today.”
Farm Progress leaders said a virtual experience, which was already planned as a live event extension, will still happen. While it won't give growers the same "tire kicking experience of the in-person show, Jungmann said it will provide a "robust and dynamic digital experience."
"Market factors are changing fast, and we'll have more information in the coming weeks about how our virtual experience will be expanded," Jungmann says. "We have 400 acres of corn at two sites that have to be harvested. Ground that must be tilled. We're looking at all of our options to ensure we keep our community connected and engaged."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.