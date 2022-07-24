DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - A 22-year-old Decatur man has died from a gunshot wound, according to the Macon County Coroner.
The Macon County Coroner said Tiebryis R. May, 22, of Decatur died from an apparent gunshot wound early Sunday morning.
According to the coroner, May was transported to the hospital my personal car. He died during surgery at a local hospital at 4:31 a.m.
An autopsy is scheduled for this Monday.
