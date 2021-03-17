SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A 24-year-old man killed in a Springfield shooting has been identified.
According to Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon, Daniel Kinney was shot and killed Monday night at a residence in the 900 block of E. Griffiths Ave. He was pronounced dead at a residence from a gunshot wound.
Police said they were called to the scene just after 9 p.m. Monday. The person who initially called 911 told dispatchers an unknown person had kicked down the back door of a home before the shooting.
Kinney was discovered on the back porch with a gunshot wound to the upper body.
The Springfield Police Department and Sangamon County Coroner's Office are investigating this case as a homicide.
