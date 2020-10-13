PIPER CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Over two dozen COVID-19 cases were reported in a Ford County long term care facility outbreak.
Ford County Public Health Department officials said the outbreak is out of the Piper City Rehab & Living Center, located at 600 S. Maple St. in Piper City. This was an active outbreak as of Tuesday.
Piper City Rehab has been in communication with the health department.
It's unclear at this time how many staff and how many residents are affected in the outbreak. The health department said it will not release that information at this time.
The Ford County Public Health Department was closed on Monday, Oct. 12, and officials said some of the positive cases in the outbreak may have come from over the weekend of Oct. 10-11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.