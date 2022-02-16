GIRARD, Ill. (WAND) - Check your numbers, folks - a $2 million Powerball ticket was sold in Macoupin County!
The winning ticket was sold at County Market, located at 619 N. 3rd St. It was part of a Saturday, Feb. 12 drawing and matched all five numbers (8-10-21-41-62).
“Our town has a population of less than 2,500 people so we are all very excited that someone from our hometown may be holding a $2 million winning ticket,” said Jason James, store director at County Market in Girard. “It’s highly likely that it’s someone local but it could also be someone from our surrounding towns– very exciting."
County Market has earned a $20,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The winner has one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize.
The Illinois Lottery encourages winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they are ready to claim their prize. To learn how to make a claim, click here.
