SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Five people were arrested in a Springfield drug bust, authorities said.
Officers said they were conducting a joint narcotics and firearms investigation on Nov. 9 in the 3300 block of E. Enos Ave. when this occurred. Authorities were involved in surveillance when two people left in a vehicle.
When police tried to stop that vehicle, they said the driver hit a wooden deck and police vehicle while trying to flee. Both the driver and passenger were arrested. At the residence, police arrested three additional people when the search warrant was served.
Police said they recovered suspected meth, heroin, crack cocaine, cannabis and two firearms. The following arrests were made:
Rhett Birdsell (male, 26 years old) of Chandlerville – aggravated assault, aggravated fleeing and eluding police, criminal damage to state supported property, driving while license suspended.
Cedric Pates (male, 23 years old) of Peoria - methamphetamine delivery, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, manufacture/delivery of cannabis, and an outstanding Christian County warrant for methamphetamine delivery
Izack Gore (male, 22 years old) of Springfield – armed violence, methamphetamine delivery, methamphetamine possession, and possession of a firearm without a FOID card
Valarie Gore (female, 19 years old) of Springfield – possession of a controlled substance and an outstanding Cass County warrant for DUI
Dylan Carpentier (male, 21 years old) of Riverton – outstanding warrant for driving while license suspended
Anyone with information about this case, other crimes or wanted fugitives should call Springfield police at (217)788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at (217)788-8427.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.