SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- An 80-year-old man hurt when a suspect battered two people has died, per investigators.
Angelo Manci, 80, was in critical condition after Sangamon County deputies responded to a battery call at Parkway Pub, located in the 300 block of N. Dirksen Parkway, on Dec. 31 at approximately 11:08 p.m.
Police say an employee of the bar reported Manci, who is one of the owners, had been battered and was down on the ground outside the business.
The suspect, later identified as Dalton McDermott, 27, then battered a male in his 50's before fleeing the scene before deputies arrived.
Authorities say the male victim in his 50's suffered minor injuries and did not seek medical treatment, while Manci was suffering from apparent serious injuries, and medical assistance was summoned to the scene.
Officials report Manci was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was suffering from a brain bleed, a fractured jaw, a fractured orbital bone, and other injuries resulting from the attack. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed his death Friday evening.
After further investigation, detectives with the Sheriff's Office Investigations Division issued an arrest warrant for Dalton McDermott on January 13, 2022.
According to police, on January 13, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m., detectives and deputies arrested McDermott in Springfield's 3100 block of Wide Track Drive.
McDermott is currently incarcerated at the Sangamon County Jail on a $350,000 bond.
Additional charges may be forthcoming after consultation with the Sangamon County State's Attorney due to the severity of injuries suffered by the 80-year-old male victim.
At this time, no further information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.