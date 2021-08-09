URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- Urbana Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 1800 block of South Cottage Grove on Sunday afternoon.
Police arrived in the area around 4:41 p.m. on Sunday and immediately located a 22-year-old Urbana man who had been shot several times.
According to officials, officers began attending to the victim’s injuries, and once medical personnel arrived, the victim was transported to Carle Hospital, where he was taken to surgery.
The victim is now recovering after a lengthy surgery in the ICU.
After further investigation, it was determined that two apartments were associated with the shooting.
Police detained a 21-year-old Urbana male and a 15-year-old Urbana male juvenile from inside one of the apartments.
Detectives sought a search warrant for both apartments.
After conducting a search, police recovered three pistols and a large amount of cannabis from one apartment and a sawed-off shotgun and ammunition from the other apartment.
Upon completion of the search warrants and subsequent interviews with the two detained individuals, 21-year-old Kamari D. Ray-Davis and the 15-year-old juvenile were arrested for aggravated battery with a firearm, possession with the intent to deliver cannabis, unlawful use of weapons, and armed robbery.
The investigation of this incident is ongoing.
Anyone with further information, photographs, or video recordings is encouraged to call the Urbana Police Department at 217-384-2320.
Detectives will arrange to meet with witnesses privately. Callers may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, submit a tip on the Champaign County Crime Stoppers website.
