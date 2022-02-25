(WAND WEATHER)- Central Illinois is dealing with dangerous roadways after Thursday's ice and snow.
While snowfall amounts were only around an inch or so, that snow fell on top of a glaze of ice.
It'll be another cold one today with highs in the 20's to around 30°. Skies clear out tonight as lows drop into the teens.
Sunshine and warmer temperature move in this weekend with 30's to near 40° Saturday and 40's Sunday.
Dry and warm weather sticks around Central Illinois into much of next week.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
