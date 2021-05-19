DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz had glowing words to describe the person Chris Oberheim was after his former colleague was killed in a Wednesday morning shootout.
Getz spoke at length about Oberheim in an exclusive interview with WAND News. He talked about what it was like when Oberheim had applied to be a Decatur police officer and how thrilled to was to be transitioning to that role from working as a hospital security officer.
"I'd see him and he'd say, 'yeah, I applied,' and go through the background," Getz said. "He was just so excited."
Getz and Oberheim had a strong professional relationship, having worked on third shift together for seven years. The police chief said the man he knew was a great person and a good father. Oberheim, who has four daughters and is married, was described as a "family man and a really good cop."
One of Oberheim's daughter's just graduated high school and another just finished college, Getz said, while two twins are in high school. He also has a brother and cousin who currently work for the Decatur Police Department.
One thing that always stood out about Oberheim, Getz added, was his personality.
"Chris was always a jokester, always had a smile on his face," the police chief said. "He was very active outside of work. Loved softball, was a very good softball player."
There is no doubt that Oberheim left a mark with Decatur police in his time with the department.
"I've seen grown men with tears this morning just because of the relationships they had with him," Getz said.
When Oberheim was killed Wednesday, he was responding to a domestic disturbance as a member of the Champaign Police Department. He and the suspected shooter, identified by authorities as Darion Lafayette, both died in a shootout. A second unnamed officer is expected to survive, per State Sen. Chapin Rose.
Getz talked with WAND News about his frustration with inaction about gun violence.
"We're always looking to make ourselves better but what is frustrating to me is the same politicians that are pushing police reform have never reached out to me and gun violence is at a high we haven't seen since the 90's," Getz said. "They have vilified police in the media. There are politicians using it to get votes but they are not reaching out to us to say, 'what can we do to help your police officers?'"
