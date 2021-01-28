SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Abraham Lincoln Association's annual Benjamin P. Thomas Symposium will celebrate Lincoln's 212th Birthday virtually this year.
The now online event will feature a full lineup of speakers, including keynote speaker Richard S. Lowry, the National Review editor, as they discuss several aspects of Lincoln's Life and Legacy.
The event is being split up into two days, Feb. 12 and Feb. 13, and will be available online starting at 10 a.m.
The Symposium may be accessed online free of charge.
The event will also feature a round-table discussion with all of the speakers at 1 p.m. moderated by ALA President Michael Burlingame.
For the full slate of speakers, visit the Symposium website by clicking here.
