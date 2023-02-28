SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (ALPLM) is partnering with Google Public Sector to change the way people get information from the museum.
New technology will bring in artificial intelligence, extended reality, and augmented reality to different exhibits and elements of the museum. Executive Director Christina Shutt says this step will make ALPLM the first in the country to have this technology.
"We will be a presidential library and museum unlike any other in the country," said Shutt. "And we'll actually be the first to be doing something in an augmented reality experience for our visitors."
Shutt says this change will help visitors of all ages engage with different aspects of Lincoln's life. While people follow Lincoln from boyhood, to his death, they will be able to scan maps and images that will come to life on their phone.
Museum leadership say the overall goal is to make elements of the facility more engaging for visitors as technology becomes more readily accessible. Those who want more information will be able to get it, while those who are younger will enjoy the interactive elements.
"It's not often relatable to a third grader to read a historic document," said Shutt. "But if they see that document comes alive through storytelling, or maybe music, maybe they will be able to connect with the past in a meaningful way."
Museum leadership said Google will spend the next few weeks checking in with visitors to see which exhibits they would like to see enhanced by the new technology.
