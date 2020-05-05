DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Archer Daniels Midland announced another $800,000 in donations for organizations addressing needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funds announced Tuesday are an addition to the over $1 million ADM previously committed to virus relief efforts. A press release said the money will go to local organizations "with a direct impact in communities and regions where ADM has a large presence".
The company did not specify which specific areas will claim the $800,000.
Organizations receiving funds include those addressing food assistance, hunger relief and local support to hospitals and first responders. Donations are awarded through ADM Cares.
“These are unprecedented times, and ADM is committed to doing our part to help address the tremendous need around the world right now,” said Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano. “We are proud to take part in Giving Tuesday’s efforts to unite companies, individuals and communities around the world to tackle the great challenges brought on by the global fight against COVID-19.”
ADM said it established a partnership with Rutgers to help with virus mitigation research and medical support in parts of Europe, Asia Pacific and South America.
