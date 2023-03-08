DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - ADM announced a $700,000 contribution in support of Decatur-area nonprofit organizations and education programs for 2023.
This year, almost 30 nonprofit organizations and schools will be the recipients of grants.
“We are thrilled to contribute to and support a wide variety of organizations in the Decatur community. Through ADM Cares, we focus on food security, health and well-being, and sustainability, and each of our partners addresses at least one of these pillars to enrich the quality of life in the community,” said Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano. “Along with monetary contributions, we are excited to maximize our local impact by engaging our teams to volunteer with a number of our grant partners.”
In 2023, ADM’s community outreach in Decatur will include a first-time partnership with Habitat for Humanity for a housing revitalization project. ADM will also partner with Northeast Community Fund to support food pantry activities and to establish a food pantry at Decatur Public School District’s Hope Academy.
ADM will also partner with the Beautify Decatur Coalition to host a large-scale team community cleanup event and will collaborate with Feed My Starving Children to support a mobile pack event in an effort to help alleviate childhood hunger.
Luciano said, “Decatur is home to more than 4,000 of ADM’s 40,000 global colleagues, and we want to do our part to help ensure a strong and vibrant community long into the future.”
Organizations and programs receiving grants from ADM this year include:
• Argenta-Oreana School District
• Beautify Decatur
• Decatur Block by Block
• Big Brothers Big Sisters
• Boys & Girls Club of Decatur
• Catholic Charities
• Central A&M School District
• Cerro Gordo School District
• Decatur Family YMCA
• Decatur Parks Foundation
• Decatur Public Schools Foundation
• Feed My Starving Children
• Decatur Habitat for Humanity
• Good Samaritan Inn
• Illinois Trucking Foundation
• Macon County Farm Bureau Foundation
• Maroa-Forsyth School District
• Meridian Community Unit School District
• Millikin University
• Mt. Zion School District
• Northeast Community Fund
• Okaw Valley School District
• Richland Community College Foundation
• Salvation Army
• Sangamon Valley School
• United Way
• Warrensburg-Latham School District
The contribution was given through ADM Cares.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.