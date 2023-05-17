SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Thousands of Illinois students are at risk of losing their afterschool and summer programs, all because of an error by the Illinois State Board of Education.
"The second these students lose a safe place to be, they're at risk," Susan Stanton, the Network Lead for the ACT Now Coalition told WAND News.
These 21st Century Community Learning Centers receive five year grants from ISBE. But a budget error resulted in an over calculation. So there will not be any money left for the programs awarded fund in 2019, that are now at the end of their five year cycle.
"We know that without these programs, students will be less safe, students will be less connected to positive adults in their community, students will lose opportunities to experience new enriching opportunities," Stanton added.
CCLC grant money comes from the U.S. Department of Education. The agency gave Illinois the green light to use leftover COVID dollars to cover programs still in their five year grant cycle.
But advocates are asking state lawmakers to help cover the 300 programs set to lose funding June 30th, 2023.
"The problem is, this is happening within weeks of the budget being due. It's really putting them at a disadvantage for being able to plan for this," Stanton explained.
The ACT Now Coalition said without $12-million in stop gap funding, families will be left stranded.
Forty-four Boys and Girls Clubs in Illinios are CCLCs, including locations in Springfield.
"Parents and families depend on these programs to be able to work and to have that peace of mind," Stanton said.
Right now there is no fix for the funding issue. Lawmakers could add the $12-million to the state budget being negotiated this week.
WAND News will continue following this developing story.
