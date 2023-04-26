(WAND) — A budget error means 12,000 kids in Illinois could lose access to after school and summer programming.
The programs are 21st Century Community Leaning Centers (CCLCs). They serve thousands of low income students across the state.
"Youth programming, after school programming, STEM education and a lot of career development," Awisi Bustos, CEO of the Illinois Alliance of Boys and Girls Clubs, told WAND News.
Forty-four Boys and Girls Clubs in Illinios are CCLCs, including locations in Springfield.
"A lot of our kids who come through the Boys and Girls clubs will say the clubs saved their lives," Bustos explained.
CCLCs are funded by the U.S. Department of Education, which gives the money to the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE). But this year, there's not enough money.
"That comes to about $3-mil that will not go to kids that need it the most. That's about 4 sites and 500 kids," Bustos added.
An error in the ISBE budget caused the agency to overspend, meaning there won't be enough funds to cover all CCLC programs statewide.
"Its not fair, its unacceptable really that kids and families should pay the price for an administrative mistake," Andrea Durbin, the chair of the ACT Now Coalition, told WAND News.
The coalition is pleading with lawmakers to allocate $12 million to keep these programs open.
"We're asking the general assembly to step in and immediately provide funding for the programs that are slated to end this summer," Durbin explained.
Durbin said vulnerable students in Illinois could be left without a safe place to stay, while their parents work. That is if no action is taken by the governor or state lawmakers.
"These are the families who depend on this kind of service to keep their kids safe after school, to help them with homework, to address learning loss," Durbin added.
Bustos is calling on the governor, and lawmakers, who are Boys and Girls Club alumni, to allocate state dollars to fill the gap.
"There's no better promises to keep then the promises we make to our children," Bustos said.
CCLCs, which do not have grants expiring this year, are expected to still receive their grant funding.
WAND News reached out to a spokesperson for ISBE, but have not received a response.
