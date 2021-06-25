CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Leaders of faith said it is time to put the guns down.
People in the Champaign-Urbana community said the shootings are getting out of hand. The faith community is asking for 48 hours of peace. Leaders of multiple faiths said they are bombarding heaven with prayer at the Bethel AME Church.
A diverse congregation of religious backgrounds filled the sanctuary. While the church is a safe haven for praise and worship, the growing concern of gun violence brought them together.
"We are not able to have peace if we don't have (it) with us," said Father Fredi Gomez of St. Mary's Catholic Church.
With every head bowed and eyes closed, religious leaders prayed for tranquility in the city. Then they lifted their hands to sing songs of healing. Gun violence does not discriminate.
In Champaign-Urbana, shootings have affected men, women and young people. In recent news, a 14-year-old was shot multiple times. At last check, he was under "stable condition".
Prior to that shooting, a 32-year-old man was shot and killed. Police recovered nearly 40 shell casings at the scene of the crime.
Michael Hill, who is Muslim, described how in his religion "if one life is lost it's like losing all of mankind."
"If we save a life, it's like saving all of mankind," Hill said.
For two days, the community is hoping and praying for central Illinoisans to put the guns down and end the cycle of violence.
"It's a catalyst to bring about peace," Hill added. "That's what I believe in."
The 48 hours of peace initiative is a collaboration among the Champaign-Urbana faith community, city agencies and community groups. All are dedicated to ending gun violence.
