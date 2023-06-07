SAVOY, Ill. (WAND) —The end of allergy season has coincided with a marked decline in air quality.
Smoke from Canadian wildfires has covered the U.S. East Coast and Midwest, causing a haze that has settled over the area. The haze has exacerbated the symptoms of some allergy sufferers.
“Most recently, because of the condition of the air, we’re seeing a few more lingering cases.” said OSF Physician, Dr. Andrew Zasada.
Zasada recommends staying away from rural areas, and downtowns as well as wearing a mask outdoors.
“If you have to go out, try to wear a mask. Even though masks are not required for Covid anymore, it helps your respiratory system. Another thing you might consider is if your home doesn’t have an air filter in your ventilation system, please change your filter,” recommended Zasada.
Most symptoms don't last longer than a day, according to Zasada. But, if they do it might be time to pay the doctor a visit.
“If you have symptoms that are atypical for you, unusual, and we all have sniffles or a runny nose once or twice in a while," said Zasada. "But if this persists more than a day, and it doesn’t feel typical for you, then it’s time to see a doctor.”
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.