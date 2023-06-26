SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Monday morning was the first time Amtrak customers took a ride on the high-speed rail in Illinois. The nearly $2 billion project has been more than a decade in the making.
Conductors on trains from the Windy City to St. Louis were finally able to say all aboard while traveling at 110 miles per hour.
"By upgrading to higher speed service on Illinois' largest passenger rail line, we are solidifying our status as the transportation hub of North America," Gov. JB Pritzker said in Chicago's Union Station.
State lawmakers and tourists heading to Springfield will have their commute cut down by 15-30 minutes. The $1.96 billion in funding also helped upgrade crossings by installing four quadrant gates and loop detectors to prevent collisions with vehicles on the tracks.
Amtrak also acquired new locomotives and rail cars specifically for the Midwest. These Charger locomotives are the first high-speed passenger trains to meet Tier 4 emissions standards, cutting 90% of the carbon emissions common with older trains.
"The corridor provides much-needed passenger rail service to over 13 million people," said Federal Railroad Administration Deputy Administrator Jennifer Mitchell. "Achieving 110 miles per hour will get riders to where they need to be faster and provide an alternative to congested highways."
Former U.S. Secretary of Transportation Ray LaHood said this project wouldn't be possible without the leadership of former President Barack Obama. LaHood noted that Obama, then-Vice President Joe Biden, and chief of staff Rahm Emanuel invested $8 billion for rail in the massive economic stimulus bill.
"That $8 billion was 8 billion times more than had ever been invested in rail in the United States because of President Obama's vision for implementing rail in America and improving rail in America," LaHood explained.
Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) said the high-speed rail is testament to the power of collaboration, innovation, and a shared vision for a brighter future.
"People understand what we have here - quality service, passenger-oriented service, that can make a difference in individual lives and make a difference in our economy," Durbin said.
The high-speed rail project also helped fund upgrades to the Springfield Amtrak station. The Pritzker administration explained money was also used to build new stations in Dwight, Pontiac, Carlinville, and Alton.
"Investments like these not only connect our cities - they allow our residents to access new jobs and to start new businesses," Pritzker said. "And they bring neighborhoods and cities closer together to collaborate for the betterment of our entire region."
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.