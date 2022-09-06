COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- An alleged kidnapper has been taken into custody after a vehicle pursuit on Interstate 57.
According to Illinois State Police, officers received reports of an alleged abduction on September 4, 2022 at approximately 7:25 a.m.
Witnesses told police they saw a women be physically forced into a vehicle against her will and reported last seeing the vehicle traveling northbound on I-57.
Troopers located the suspect vehicle on I-57 near milepost 217 and attempted a traffic stop. Police report the driver, an adult male, fled and a pursuit began.
The pursuit ended and the suspect was taken into custody by ISP near the intersection of Short Street and Columbia Street in Mansfield.
Officials said the victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation remains open and ongoing, at this time, no further information has been made available.
