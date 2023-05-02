SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois high school students could soon be required to learn about allergy safety under a bill moving through the Capitol.
The state's comprehensive health education program could include instruction, study, and discussion about the dangers of allergies at the start of the 2024-2025 school year.
Sen. Laura Ellman (D-Naperville) told the Senate Education Committee that students should know how to recognize the signs and symptoms of an allergic reaction, ways to prevent exposure to allergens, and how to use an EpiPen.
"Every school district deals with allergies and this would just be a way of teaching kids grades 9-12 about the dangers and treatment," Ellman said Tuesday afternoon.
Ellman noted that health teachers would create their lessons using information from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the CDC.
This plan passed out of the Senate Education Committee on a 9-3 vote. House Bill 3932 now moves to the Senate floor for further consideration. The legislation previously passed out of the House on a 91-9 vote on March 24.
If approved by the Senate, House Bill 3932 will head to Gov. JB Pritzker's desk.
