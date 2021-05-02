MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) -- The Allerton Park and Retreat Center held its 8th annual plant sale fundraiser this weekend to help with funding for park development.
"We're so happy to see people back out -- I mean, we have been busy this spring with people back out here enjoying the park," Associate Director of Advancement Bridget Frerichs said. "It's really great to see people out here supporting Allerton and getting ready for their spring gardening."
The fundraiser is the first of many scheduled events for the park this spring.
"We have 14 formal gardens here and so this money will go back to support the maintenance of those gardens, plant material, everything you come out and enjoy here," Frerichs said.
The Retreat Center are heavily reliant on fundraisers after the pandemic canceled many of their events a year ago.
"We are really dependent on the public now more than ever and yeah they've showed up today and we hope that they will continue to show up," Frerichs said.
With Mother's Day on the horizon, you can get a gift for mom this weekend, while also supporting the park.
"We have hanging baskets that are ready to go, ready to gift to someone -- yeah all kinds of different arrangements that would be perfect for mother's day," Frerichs said.
The plant sale fundraiser ends Sunday afternoon and is located at the park.
