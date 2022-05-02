DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur restaurant plans to permanently close dining operations in mid-May, but will still have some services available.
The Aloha Hawaiian-Chinese Restaurant, located at 3025 N. Kandy Lane, will close for dining after Saturday, May 14. Beginning on May 15, there will still be carryout orders and bar/gaming offerings for the public.
Hours will still be 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. from Tuesday to Sunday each week.
"Thank you for your patronage over many years and we greatly appreciate your many visits with friends and family," officials said in a Facebook post.
