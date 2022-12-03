DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An ambulance was involved in a crash near downtown Decatur, police said.
According to Decatur Police, officers were called to a crash involving an ambulance and another vehicle at the coroner of S. Church and W. Wood Streets.
The crash happened just after 5:40 p.m. on Saturday. A building inspector was called to the scene.
As of 9:47 p.m. that was the only information police could provide to WAND News.
