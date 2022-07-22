(WAND) - Frank Fritz, co-host of the television show "American Pickers," has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke.
Fritz's co-host Mike Wolfe confirmed the news on Instagram Thursday.
Fritz is 56 years old. He and Wolfe have hosted "American Pickers" since 2010.
"I have been very private in the past year in regards to Franks life and the journey he’s been on. There has been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend," Wolfe posted. "Frank I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay. I love you buddy."
