(WAND) - The Mattoon and Toledo YMCAs have brought back their Angel Tree program to bring cheer to local seniors.
Community members will be able to choose a wish list ornament from the tree to sponsor someone in need during the holiday season. Organizers say the angels feel just as blessed taking part as the seniors.
"We had someone stop in this morning who heard it on the radio and they were passing through and (she's) now adopted six angels, and she's not even from this area in Illinois," said YMCA Membership and Community Programs Director Sarah Dowell. "But she heard it and she herself has been in a similar situation and just wants to make Christmas brighter for someone else."
More than 200 seniors in nursing homes across the area will benefit from the tree in 2021.
To get involved, a person can stop by the Mattoon or Toledo YMCA or call (217)234-9494.
