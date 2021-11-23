DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A long standing Decatur tradition has returned for the first time since 2019 - the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce annual luncheon.
The COVID-19 pandemic stopped the 2020 luncheon. This year it has returned for the 68th year.
The Chamber followed CDC guidelines. The lunch was capped at 650 people in the Decatur Civic Center.
In previous years more than 800 people would attend. The guest speaker was retired Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz.
