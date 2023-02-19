SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The annual home expo in Springfield wrapped up Sunday.
Organizers say this year's expo had a great turnout.
The expo took place at the Bank of Springfield Center Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
More than 70 vendors participated this year.
Participants were able to check out the latest home buildings and remodeling trends.
"Great opportunities for people to come out and talk to the experts, look at the products and see them in-person. it's totally different than shopping online. We have had steady traffic all three days so far, it's been a great turnout. the vendors have been thrilled with the leads. I will say that a lot of people are busy this time of year. And many are already planning their spring projects." said Lee-Ann Burgener, Executive Officer of the Springfield Home Builders Association.
If you weren't able to make it out to the expo. Organizers say, you can all the Springfield Area Home Builders Association.
They can get you in touch with builders, remodelers, or sub-contractors in the area.
