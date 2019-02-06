URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Mob actions charges have been filed against two more teens accused of involvement in Urbana High School fights.
The News-Gazette reports police arrested the 15-year-old teens in their homes on Tuesday. They’re accused of fleeing the school after the fighting began Monday.
The two boys were arraigned Wednesday in court. Judge Tom Difanis ordered them to stay at the Juvenile Detention Center until hearings on Feb. 15. Seven other juveniles, who police arrested immediately after the fights, are in the detention center and face the same charge.
The minors are all freshmen and sophomore students. Adrian Pettis, 35, was also arrested and will be in court on April 10. She is out on bond.
Principal Deloris Brown said in an email to Urbana High School staff that the fighting happened between “factions” of students who met outside of the cafeteria. The two groups involve one called “On My Brother” or “OMB” and a second unnamed one, police say.
The two students arraigned on Wednesday could face probation or up to three years behind bars if they’re found guilty.