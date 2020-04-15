DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities released a damage estimate for a fire that caused heavy damage to a Danville apartment.
The News-Gazette reports responders were called at 4:56 p.m. Tuesday to the Fair Oaks housing complex. The building is located at 1014 Belton Drive.
Crews found flames and smoke coming from a rear first floor window. They said the fire had enough heat to break the window and vent the fire to a second story apartment. The building has two stories in total.
According to Fire Capt. Justin Watt, crews contained most of the fire to a first floor bedroom where it started. He added there was smoke damage throughout.
There were no injuries. The fire is called accidental and damage is estimated at $40,000.
Responders were on the scene for about two hours after putting the flames out quickly.