SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The FBI Springfield has opened it's application process for new career opportunities.
The FBI is looking for Special Agents who come from a broad range of backgrounds, career fields and experiences. Special Agent Harvey Pettry is the applicant coordinator and recruiter for FBI Springfield, he explained in the last couple of years law enforcement as whole has seen a decline in recruitment, but the FBI has actually seen an increase in female agents and other diverse populations.
"We see a lot of military folks and a lot of law enforcement folks, but we are also looking for people who wouldn't normally look for a law enforcement career."
The FBI wants candidates who are between the ages of 23 and 36. However, candidates do not need a law enforcement background. Pettry explained, the agency is looking for people who have experience in STEM, linguists, law/legal, military enforcement, education/teaching, cybersecurity/technology, healthcare services, psychology/couseling and accounting/finance.
"We are looking for people who are looking for a higher purpose. We are looking for people who are well educated and we are talking at least a college degree is required."
Once an application is submitted, the candidate will go through an interview process, a series of tests, a background check, field training and physical fitness test.
"Our physical fitness test involves sit-ups, a 300-meter sprint, push-ups and a mile and a half run," said Pettry.
To learn more about career opportunities and to apply, click here.
