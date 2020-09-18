SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An armed robbery suspect accused of stealing a car while a teen was asleep in the passenger seat has been arrested.
Police said the suspect, 26-year-old Tyberious Lipsey of Mississippi, pulled a gun on a male victim while he was getting gas at Thorntons, located along Wabash Avenue in Springfield. They said the suspect stole money, then left in the car.
The victim's 17-year-old sister was sleeping in the car when this happened.
Police said they then responded to a report of a second armed robbery at a Circle K, located at 2700 Stevenson Drive. In this crime, Lipsey is accused of robbing three female victims at gunpoint and taking a cell phone and Link card.
Officers said they found the car and a brief pursuit happened. The car hit a curb, causing a tire to flatten, which police said allowed them to arrest Lipsey. The teen was in the car at the time of the arrest, per a press release.
Lipsey is charged with armed robbery and kidnapping. Additional charges will be identified by the Sangamon County State's Attorney's office, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield police at (217)788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at (217)788-8427.
