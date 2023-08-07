JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A 53-year-old man will be arrested for aggravated robbery and aggravated battery once he has been treated for his injuries.
On Monday, officers from the Jacksonville Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 200 block of Dunlap Court. When officers got to the scene, they encountered a man fleeing the area.
The man pointed what appeared to be a handgun at officers before retreating into an apartment in the 400 block of W. College.
Jacksonville Police Officers, Jacksonville Police Detectives, the Jacksonville Special Response Team, South Jacksonville Police and Morgan County Sheriffs Deputy’s assisted in securing the scene.
The suspect, Edward A. Flowers, was later taken into custody by Jacksonville’s Special Response Team. Flowers was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. Once released from the hospital he will be arrested for aggravated robbery and aggravated battery.
The victim of the armed robbery also sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital and treated for his injuries.
All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
