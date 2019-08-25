JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been arrested after a false bomb threat made at the Jacksonville Walmart.
The Jacksonville Police Department says it has arrested 68-year-old Thomas Beiermann of Roodhouse.
The situation unfolded on Saturday afternoon, after Beiermann allegedly approached two employees in the Walmart and said, "There's a bomb going off in fifteen minutes and you guys are on your phones, but that's not my problem." Police say the employees lost sight of the man, and a manager evacuated the store.
Jacksonville Police and Fire swept the building, and it was deemed safe.
The public was able to identify the man as Beiermann thanks to photos and video surveillance.
Beiermann was arrested for disorderly conduct bomb threat and is being held at the Morgan County Detention Facility.