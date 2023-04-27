HILLSBORO, Ill. (WAND) - A Hillsboro grandmother was stabbed in the head with a pair of scissors during a domestic dispute.
On Wednesday at 9:46 a.m. Hillsboro Police and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office were called to a domestic on Hilltop Dr.
They learned the grandmother at the home had been stabbed with scissors.
Police and a K-9 unit began searching the property for a suspect. They said they tracked the suspect from the scene into the wooded area near the home.
Due to the close proximity of Hillsboro High School, administrative staff were notfied of the situation.
The victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment and later released.
More police were called in to help with the manhunt. Montgomery County EMA used their drone to help search the wooded area.
Officers were stationed around the high school and Hillsboro Area Hospital for security.
Police said their initial search did not lead to the suspect. A second attempt was started and the K-9 unit started searching the woods behind the high school and hospital.
A Hillsboro Police officer found the suspect walking on the railroad tracks near the intersection of E. Tremont St. and Railroad St. at 11:45 a.m.
Tobey A. Wright, 24, of Hillsboro was taken into custody. He was taken to the Montgomery County Jail where he was booked on charges of attempted murder, aggravated domestic battery, and interfering with report of domestic violence.
