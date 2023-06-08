SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly shooting in Springfield last month.
The victim, Aaron Cutler, was shot and killed May 31 in the 300 block of South Paul St.
The Sangamon County State's Attorney's Office issued an arrest warrant for 37-year-old Jerry E. Stegall of Springfield. The warrant charged Stegall with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery with a firearm. Bond was set at $2,000,000.
Stegall was arrested at a home in Alton, Illinois Wednesday at 5 p.m. by members of the United States Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force.
He was taken to Springfield and is incarcerated at the Sangamon County Jail.
The Sangamon County Coroner reports Aaron Cutler was pronounced dead by emergency room staff at 6:44 p.m. May 31, shortly after he arrived at the hospital.
An autopsy showed Cutler died from multiple gunshot wounds.
As WAND previously reported, police said that just after 6 p.m. May 31, deputies were called to a fight in progress in the 300 block of South Paul St. in Springfield. It was reported that during the fight, one man pulled out a handgun and shot the subject he was fighting.
Deputies said they have video evidence that shows the suspect being dropped off by a vehicle a short distance away from the scene shortly before the fight started.
Deputies located another man in his 50s with a gunshot wound to his back. He was conscious and alert and able to speak.
Detectives said they are still investigating to see if anyone else was involved in Cutler's murder or may have helped Stegall flee.
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.
